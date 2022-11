Regulated iGaming gross revenue in the United States reached $450m in October, marking a new monthly high and taking gross revenue for the year-to-date above $4bn.

October’s revenue figure marked a 26 per cent year-on-year improvement as each of the six reporting states posted double-digit growth or better.

New Jersey is the iGaming market leader with October gross revenue of $146.2m and a 33 per cent share of US iGaming.

But Michigan is not far behind New Jersey [...]