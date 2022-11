Wagering on land-based casino gaming and sports betting in South Dakota increased by 7 per cent in October to $134.2m.

Slot machine handle was up by $8.9m to $125.6m and helped to offset a decline in wagering on table games, which fell by 6 per cent to $7.8m.

The lowest denomination (one cent) slot machines were responsible for 79 per cent of slots wagering, with handle of $99.2m. The $1 machines were the next largest contributor with [...]