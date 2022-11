European lottery and gaming operator Allwyn International has posted its best quarterly performance to date following an 11 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue to €958.6m in the third quarter of 2022.

The company attributed the record performance to continued organic growth in the online channel and a very strong performance in the Austrian casino business.

In Austria, Allwyn benefited from growth across casinos, lotteries and iGaming, delivering consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €349.1m, [...]