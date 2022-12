Britain’s Gambling Commission has revealed that total online gross gambling yield (GGY) fell by 11 per cent year-on-year to £1.18bn for the July to September 2022 period.

Compared to the previous quarter, online GGY was down by 4 per cent, with the overall number of total bets and spins decreasing by 1 per cent, and average monthly active accounts down 9 per cent.

Online Gross Gambling Yield Comparison: July to September 2022 (£)

Online slots GGY fell by [...]