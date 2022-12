Nevada’s total gambling revenue grew by 4.8 per cent to $1.28bn in October, with the state’s sports betting market having a particularly strong performance.

Sports betting revenue rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year to $56.9m, with revenue from American football wagering climbing 12 per cent to $33.3m - the largest contributor to sports betting revenue with 59 per cent of the monthly total.

Baseball betting revenue was up by 86 per cent to $7.8m, with bets on basketball [...]