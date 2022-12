Sports betting handle in Wyoming rose by 59 per cent in October to $17.3m, which was a new monthly record.

October’s margin was 11.8 per cent, 3.7 percentage points higher than the previous year, and gave gross win of $2.0m (up 131 per cent). It was the first month since launch that Wyoming’s gross win has been above $2m.

Adjusted taxable revenue from the four licence holders was up by 312 per cent to $1.2m, another monthly [...]