New Zealand’s TAB has reported a mixed performance for its betting activity in October, with turnover up 5.5 per cent to NZ$239.4m (€144.6m) but gross revenue flat at NZ$36.4m.

Monthly turnover was 2.7 per cent ahead of budget but gross revenue was 3.9 per cent below budget because of a lower than expected margin of 15.2 per cent. It was the sixth consecutive month that revenue has failed to meet budget.

The TAB NZ Board has said [...]