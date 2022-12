Shares in Rank Group fell by more than 9 per cent in London Friday after the bingo and casino operator said that its trading performance for the five-month period ended 30 November had been tougher than expected across its UK venues businesses.

Like-for-like net gaming revenue (NGR) increased by 1 per cent compared to the same period last year, with growth in Mecca venues, Enracha venues and Digital offset by a decline in Grosvenor venues.

Rank noted [...]