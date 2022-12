Sports betting handle in Montana rose by 28 per cent in November to $5.78m, marking the second consecutive month with wagering above $5m.

American football contributed 56 per cent of monthly handle, followed by basketball with a 30 per cent share.

Soccer was the third largest sport by handle in November with a 4 per cent share, equivalent to $231,300.

The overall margin was 13.4 per cent (2021: 19.4 per cent), and this lower margin meant that [...]