The third month of Kansas’ new retail and online sports betting market saw handle fall by 2 per cent sequentially to $186.4m.

Online betting handle in November was down by 3 per cent month-on-month at $177.1m, while the retail sector’s handle was up by 13 per cent at $9.3m.

Overall gross win, however, grew by 3 per cent compared to the previous month to $19.1m at a margin of 10.2 per cent. Online channels contributed $18.3m (1 [...]