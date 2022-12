Tennessee’s betting handle increased by 20 per cent in November to $439.5m, marking the highest monthly total since the opening of the market.

The record turnover combined with a margin of 10.8 per cent to give monthly gross win of $47.3m, which was up by 28 per cent to a new monthly high.

After adjustments of $2.1m, the adjusted gross win was $45.2m, which was an increase of 53 per cent on November 2021 ($29.6m). This meant [...]