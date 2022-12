Gaming revenue from Massachusetts’ three land-based casinos rose by 5.7 per cent in November to $92.9m, taking total revenue for the year-to-date past the $1bn mark.

Monthly slot machine revenue was $61.6m, an increase of 8 per cent on the previous year, while table gaming revenue was up 2 per cent to $31.3m.

Encore Boston Harbor’s revenue grew by 8 per cent and contributed 64 per cent of the total ($59.4m), followed by MGM Springfield with revenue [...]