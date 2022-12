The sports betting sector in Cyprus grew by 24 per cent in Q3 2022, with record handle of €238.2m marking the fourth consecutive quarter above €200m.

Betting handle from the 11 licensed online sportsbooks was up by 29 per cent year-on-year to €172.6m, representing 72 per cent of the market.

There were 498 licensed retail betting premises operated by 7 licensees during the quarter, and they produced handle of €65.6m, which was an increase of 12 per [...]