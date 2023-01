Sports betting handle in the US state of Rhode Island rose by 16 per cent in November to a new monthly high of $61.2m.

Online sports betting accounted for most of the growth, with handle up by 29 per cent versus a year ago to $37.0m.

Combined retail sports betting handle from the state's two casinos was largely unchanged year-on-year at $24.2m, although Twin River’s handle was down by 9 per cent, while Tiverton Casino’s handle [...]