German state lottery association Deutsche Lotto und Totoblock (DLTB) has reported a 0.9 per cent increase in total sales to €7.97bn for the 2022 year, of which €1.09bn was generated online.

Sales from the DLTB’s 16 state lotteries were again dominated by the popular Lotto 6aus49 game, which contributed nearly half of the annual total with sales of €3.84bn, followed by the pan-European game Eurojackpot with €1.76bn in sales.

In November, the highest lottery prize ever won [...]