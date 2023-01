France’s regulated iGaming market grew by 9 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 to €485m, driven by a solid quarter of growth from the online sports betting sector.

Online sports betting turnover grew by 13 per cent to €1.80bn and, with a margin of 16.8 per cent, helped revenue climb 15 per cent to €303m. The turnover and revenue growth was achieved despite the fact that the number of active sports betting accounts in [...]