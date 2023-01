Sports betting handle in Colorado grew by 16 per cent in November to $552.6m, just the second time monthly wagers have passed $550m since the opening of the regulated market.

Online sports betting continued to dominate the Colorado market and accounted for 99 per cent of wagers in November. Online handle was up 17 per cent to $547.9m, while retail handle declined by 28 per cent to $4.7m.

American football ($183.3m) and basketball ($181.2m) contributed 66 per [...]