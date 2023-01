South Dakota’s wagering on casino gaming and retail sports betting declined by 5 per cent compared to a year ago to $109.8m in November.

Slot machine handle declined by 5 per cent year-on-year to $103.3m, while table game wagering was down by 11 per cent at $5.7m.

The lowest denomination (one cent) slot machines were responsible for 78 per cent of slots wagering, with handle of $80.9m, while $1 machines contributed handle of $9.9m. The total gross [...]