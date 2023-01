Sports betting handle from Virginia’s 13 licensed operators grew by 29 per cent in November to $518.8m, the second consecutive month with handle above $500m.

The margin for the month was 0.9 percentage points lower than the previous year at 11.1 per cent. This resulted in gross win of $57.5m, which was up by 19 per cent and marked a new monthly record.

November’s allowable bonus deductions fell by 95 per cent year-on-year to just $817,857 because [...]