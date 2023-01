West Virginia’s combined sports betting and iGaming market ended 2022 on a high as December wagers climbed 27 per cent to $361.4m.

The four-week period ended 31 December saw iGaming wagers increase by 36 per cent versus a year ago to $308.2m, offsetting a 7 per cent drop in sports wagers to $82.5m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races took over as overall market leader after edging ahead of The Greenbrier for the first time.

West Virginia Sports [...]