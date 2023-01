New York’s licensed online sports betting operators enjoyed another strong performance in December as total wagers climbed to $1.62bn.

Sports wagers from the state’s nine online sportsbooks grew by 4.5 per cent compared to the previous month’s $1.55bn, with December the best monthly performance by operators since March 2022.

New York Online Sports Betting Wagers: December and Apr-Dec 2022 (US$)

As in previous months, Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel maintained its market leadership position in New York with sports wagers [...]