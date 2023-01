Kansas’ sports betting market declined sequentially in December as wagers fell by 2 per cent to $182.0m, although the performance of individual operators was more mixed.

Total online wagers were down by 3 per cent to $171.2m, while the smaller retail sector recorded a 16 per cent rise in handle to $10.8m.

Gross win was also down in December to $16.8m, a 12 per cent fall compared to November, with online gross win accounting for 95 per [...]