Sports betting handle for the Oregon Lottery rose by 59 per cent in December to $53.8m and took total handle for the calendar year to $498m.

Wagering on soccer had another good month due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with turnover up by 135 per cent to $5.9m in December. Soccer bets accounted for 11 per cent of Oregon’s wagers during the month.

Basketball handle increased by 44 per cent to $22.4m, which was 42 [...]