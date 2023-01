Tennessee posted its highest monthly sports betting handle of the year in December with $440.5m, taking total handle for 2022 to $3.85bn.

December’s wagering performance was 29 per cent higher than in the previous year and a margin of 11.2 per cent (December 2021: 7.2 per cent) meant that gross win doubled year-on-year to $49.2m.

Gross win for 2022 as a whole increased by 58.5 per cent versus the previous year to $379.4m.

Adjusted gross income increased [...]