Indian gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp reported a 13 per cent rise in revenue to INR3.23bn (€36.5m) for the third quarter of its financial year.

Gaming revenue from the company’s casinos in India and Nepal grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to INR2.72bn, which was 84 per cent of Delta Corp’s quarterly gaming revenue in the quarter ended 31 December..

Delta Corp’s Indian-facing online poker and rummy brand, adda52, had revenue of INR507.4m, which was an [...]