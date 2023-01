Land-based casino gaming revenue in Massachusetts increased by 8 per cent in December to $103.2m, marking the best monthly performance of 2022.

Revenue from both slots and table games improved year-on-year, with slot revenue growing by 9 per cent to $64.9m, while table game revenue was up 6 per cent at $38.3m.

December’s revenue helped to take Massachusetts’ total casino gaming revenue for 2022 to $1.13bn, which was an 11 per cent rise on 2021.

Encore Boston Harbor [...]