Louisiana’s first year of legalised online sports betting saw licensed operators collect total handle of $1.96bn in 2022, with December wagers amounting to $218.7m.

Retail sports wagering for the month fell by 10 per cent year-on-year to $35.6m, bringing the total for the year to $343.0m. Alongside online sports betting wagers of $1.96bn, Louisiana’s total sports betting wagers amounted to $2.31bn in 2022.

After deductions of $262,036, online sports betting net proceeds came to $30.5m in December, [...]