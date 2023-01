Michigan’s commercial and tribal online sports betting and gaming operators reported a combined $1.98bn in total gross receipts in 2022, with gross receipts in December surpassing $200m.

Full year gross receipts rose 41 per cent compared with $1.4bn in the previous year, with online casino gross receipts increasing 42 per cent year-on-year to $1.58bn, and online sports betting receipts growing 37 per cent to $399.6m.

In December, the state’s 15 commercial and tribal casino operators saw total [...]