Wyoming ended its first full year of legalized sports betting with total handle of $144.5m, after a strong end to the year saw December handle climb 23 per cent.

December's sports betting handle grew to $15.1m, with monthly gross win more than doubling to $1.8m (December 2021: $813,504) at a margin of 12.0 per cent, bringing annual gross win to $14.8m.

Adjusted taxable revenue was $1.3m in December (December 2021: $217,916), meaning that the tax collected was [...]