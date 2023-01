Denmark’s gambling sector closed 2022 with revenue down by 3 per cent in December at DKK541.2m (€72.8m), although fourth quarter revenue climbed 3.5 per cent to DKK1.7bn.

Online casino had its best month of 2022 in December with revenue growing by 3 per cent to DKK272.3m, helping the sector to its best ever quarter in Q4 2022 with revenue of DKK751.3m.

Sports betting recorded quarterly revenue of DKK608.4m, up by 2.6 per cent year-on-year, which was its [...]