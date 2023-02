Sports betting handle in Colorado increased by 12 per cent in December to $518.1m, helping total handle for the year climb by 35 per cent to $5.2bn.

Basketball wagering (pro and college) was up 18 per cent at $181.0m in December, making it the most popular sport by handle at 35 per cent of the monthly total.

American football (pro and college) saw handle increase by 9 per cent to $175.1m, equivalent to 34 per cent of [...]