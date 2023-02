New York-listed racing and gaming operator PENN Entertainment has reported a marginal 0.8 per cent increase in revenue to $1.6bn for the final quarter of 2022, taking full year revenue past $6.4bn.

The company’s Interactive division again recorded the biggest growth as Q4 revenue increased by 32 per cent year-on-year to $208.0m, while there were mixed results across PENN’s land-based operations.

The Northeast segment saw revenue increase by 2 per cent to $667.1m, offset by a 10 [...]