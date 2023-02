Sports betting handle in Rhode Island increased by 8 per cent in December to $59.2m, taking total handle for the 2022 year to $532.6m.

Online sports betting was the source of the monthly growth, with handle up by 19 per cent to $36.7m and giving it a 62 per cent share of the market. Combined retail betting at the two casinos fell by 6 per cent in December to $22.5m.

