Land-based gaming revenue in Ohio’s four full-service casinos increased by 2 per cent to $1.01bn in 2022, after December contributed revenue of $83.8m.

Revenue in the final month of the year was down by 1 per cent, with slight year-on-year revenue declines for both table gaming ($24.9m) and slots ($58.9m).

For the year as a whole, Ohio table gaming revenue grew by 5 per cent to $303.7m and slot revenue was up by 1 per cent to [...]