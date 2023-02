Wynn Resorts has reported a marginal drop in full year revenue to $3.76bn after fourth quarter revenue fell by a 5 per cent.

Revenue in in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell to $1.0bn as casino revenue declined by 18 per cent year-on-year to $423.2m, partially offset by a 14 per cent increase in Rooms revenue to $233.3m and a 9 per cent rise in Food and Beverage revenue to $217.6m.

Entertainment, retail and other revenue [...]