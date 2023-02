West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators enjoyed a strong start to the year as wagers increased by 46 per cent to $365.3m in January.

The four-week period ended 28 January saw iGaming wagers increase by 67 per cent versus a year ago to $320.5m, offsetting a 24 per cent fall in sports wagers to $44.8m.

The Greenbrier reclaimed its crown as West Virginia’s market leader for sports betting and iGaming with January wagers of $168.2m, [...]