The Oregon Lottery made a strong start to 2023 with January’s sports betting handle increasing by 45 per cent to a new monthly high of $62.3m.

January was the first month that handle has been over $60m and, combined with a good margin of 12.1 per cent (January 2022: 5.6 per cent), meant that gross win more than trebled to a record level of $7.5m.

Basketball had wagers of $25.7m (up by 43 per cent), followed by [...]