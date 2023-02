The Montana Lottery grew sports betting handle by 40 per cent year-on-year to $7.1m in January 2023.

January’s margin was 13.7 per cent (January 2022: 13.1 per cent) and gave a new monthly record for gross win at $979,495, which was up by 46 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Basketball (49 per cent) and American football (38 per cent) accounted for 87 per cent of Montana’s monthly betting handle.