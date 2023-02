Sports wagering in Washington DC fell by 3 per cent in December to $18.7m, but was enough to take total handle for the year over $200m.

American Wagering, which trades as Caesars/William Hill, saw its handle drop by 45 per cent in the month to $6.3m, and it lost its position as market leader to GambetDC for the first time.

GambetDC had handle 29 per cent higher year-on-year at $6.4m, giving it the largest share of the [...]