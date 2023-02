Kansas’ sports betting sector made a good start to 2023 with wagers of $206.0m in January, the best performance since the opening of the market last September.

Online wagering continues to be the dominant sales channel and accounted for 95 per cent of handle in January at $196.7m, while Retail wagering for the month amounted to $9.4m.

Kansas sports betting handle: January 2023 (US$)

DraftKings was the leading brand in January by total handle with a 38 per [...]