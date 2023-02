Oslo-listed gaming supplier and affiliate Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported a 44 per cent increase in revenue to a record €26.0m for the final quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by record revenue performances from GiG’s two main business segments, which GiG will consider separating into two independent publicly listed companies.

Revenue from GiG Media was up by 40 per cent versus a year ago to €17.8m, driven by a 91 per cent increase [...]