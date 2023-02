Delaware’s iGaming and online sports betting market grew total wagers by 40 per cent year-on-year to a combined $52.5m in January.

After December’s record performance, the state’s three licensed iGaming operators posted a 51 per cent increase in iGaming wagers to $44.1m in January.

Delaware iGaming Market: January 2023 (US$)

Delaware Park returned as market leader with iGaming wagers of $22.4m, ahead of Harrington Raceway’s $11.3m and Bally’s Dover Casino’s $10.4m.

After paying out $42.9m in winnings during the [...]