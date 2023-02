Belgium’s Gaming Commission has revealed that regulated betting turnover on the FIFA World Cup 2022 fell by 16 per cent to €279.0m, compared with the previous tournament in 2018.

The betting performance reflects the national team’s disappointing showing in the tournament, in which the Red Devils were eliminated at the group stage. In 2018, by contrast, the team reached the semi-finals, eventually finishing third, with betting turnover on the tournament amounting to €334.1m.

In 2022, World Cup [...]