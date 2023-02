Pennsylvania’s gambling market has begun 2023 with an 18 per cent increase in revenue from all forms of gaming to $464.5m.

The year-on-year growth was driven by another strong performance from the iGaming sector as revenue rose 23 per cent to $133.1m, while sports betting revenue climbed 22 per cent to $39.3m.

The land-based gaming sector also performed well as retail slots revenue rose 20 per cent to $202.2m, and retail table games revenue grew by 7 [...]