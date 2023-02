Betting turnover on thoroughbred racing in Australia grew by 7 per cent in 2021/22 to AUD$29.14bn (€18.73bn), according to data published by Racing Australia.

The Australian TAB had total racing turnover of $9.46bn, a 5 per cent decline year-on-year, while corporate bookmakers’ racing turnover increased by 14 per cent to a new annual record of $19.68bn.

As well as thoroughbred wagering rising to new highs, Racing Australia also reported that prize money was at record levels in [...]