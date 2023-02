Turnover in the Lithuanian gambling sector grew by 12 per cent in 2022 and took the total to a new annual high of €2.23bn.

Slot machines (categories A & B) accounted for the majority of turnover (58 per cent) at €1.29bn and grew by 9 per cent compared to 2021.

Sports betting turnover increased by 10 per cent to €631.1m and was equivalent to 28 per cent of the market in 2022.

Table games had the highest [...]