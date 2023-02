Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$1.28bn for its financial half-year ended 31 December.

Wagering and Media revenue rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $1.17bn, driven by the return of customers to retail venues post Covid lockdowns and retail closures. This helped retail cash wagering turnover grow by 65 per cent and retail wagering revenue increase by 58 per cent versus a year ago.

Digital [...]