Sports betting handle in Louisiana reached an all-time high of $282.3m in January, a 214 per cent increase on the previous year.

Online sports betting in the state began in January 2022 with handle of $40.5m and, one year later, that figure had grown to $245.2m, a four-fold increase.

January’s net proceeds from online betting were $22.0m, after promotional deductions of $7.7m, and compared with a net loss of $9.0m in 2022. The margin was 9.0 per [...]