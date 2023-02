Sports betting handle in Arkansas reached a new monthly record of $33.0m in January, an increase of 276 per cent year-on-year.

Mobile sports betting, which only began in March 2022, was the cause of the increase and generated wagers of $26.1m in January, marking a six-month run of sequential growth.

Saracen Casino Resort's BetSaracen brand collected mobile wagers of $16.3m, which was a 62 per cent share of the sector’s monthly handle.

Southland Casino Racing's Betly brand [...]