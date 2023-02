New York-listed Bally’s Corporation has reported a 71 per cent increase in full year revenue to $2.26bn in 2022, of which more than $1bn was derived from its Interactive businesses.

Revenue from the company’s core Casinos & Resorts segment grew by 19 per cent compared to the prior year to $1.23bn, while International Interactive revenue soared by 277 per cent to $946.4m, and North America Interactive revenue more than doubled to $81.7m.

Across all segments, gaming revenue [...]